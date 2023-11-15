Open Menu

Mazzarri Makes Shock Napoli Return After Garcia Shown The Door

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Mazzarri makes shock Napoli return after Garcia shown the door

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Walter Mazzarri made a shock return as Napoli manager on Tuesday after Rudi Garcia fell victim to a dismal start to the Italian champions' Serie A title defence.

Garcia lasted just five months at Napoli after replacing Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, failing to inspire a team which had kept almost all the stars of last season's first Scudetto since 1990.

Napoli are 10 points behind league leaders Inter Milan in fourth and have been in turmoil for weeks as May's historic title triumph began to increasingly look like a one-off.

Garcia, 59, was fired after Sunday's 1-0 home loss to Empoli was greeted by a deluge of boos and whistles from supporters, whose joy at being reigning Italian champions has vanished.

Reports of his dismissal emerged almost immediately after that defeat, Napoli's fourth at home in all competitions this season.

The announcement of Mazzarri's Napoli return after a decade away, reportedly on a deal until the end of the current campaign, initially came via owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The movie mogul simply wrote "welcome back Walter!" on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the club confirmed Garcia's sacking.

De Laurentiis was visibly irked by that display in the pouring rain in Naples, as was injured star striker Victor Osimhen.

But fans are also pointing the finger at De Laurentiis, whose decision it was to replace Spalletti with a man whose stock has fallen dramatically since being sacked by Roma in early 2016.

Garcia, who won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2011, was fired from his previous job at Al Nassr in April not long after the Saudi Arabian club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal worth tens of millions of Dollars.

He was previously a losing Europa League finalist with Marseille in 2018 and took Lyon to the semi-finals of the Champions League two years later.

- Fan anger -

De Laurentiis has long had a difficult relationship with Napoli supporters, in particular with the hardcore fans who were in open revolt for much of last season over high ticket prices and bans on drums, flags and banners.

The 74-year-old also owns Bari and before the start of that historic campaign fans were imploring him to sell up and go full-time at the second-tier club.

Dissatisfaction with team displays and the ownership will bring added pressure to Mazzarri, who helped return southern Italy's biggest club to the upper echelons of Italian football in his first four-year spell.

The 62-year-old guided Napoli to the 2012 Italian Cup, beating undefeated league champions Juventus in the final to win the club's first trophy in over two decades.

He left in May 2013 after finishing second in Italy's top flight with a thrilling team which boasted Ezequiel Lavezzi, Marek Hamsík and Edinson Cavani in attack.

Mazzarri took over at Inter Milan shortly afterwards but was sacked in November that year and his career has since taken a downward turn, with uninspiring spells at Watford, Torino and Cagliari leaving him a surprising choice ahead of Igor Tudor.

Former Croatia defender Tudor, who won two Serie A titles with Juventus as a player, took Marseille to third in Ligue 1 last season but left the long-troubled club "for professional and private reasons".

Tudor also did an excellent job the previous season at Verona, who finished ninth after he took over from sacked Eusebio Di Francesco early in that campaign.

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Film And Movies Twitter Saudi Job Roma Lille Marseille Lyon Cagliari Bari Verona Naples Man Italy Croatia April May November Sunday 2016 2018 All From Top Coach Juventus Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

BTTN holds essay competition

BTTN holds essay competition

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Ser ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordinat ..

1 hour ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopt ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for adopting healthy life style for def ..

2 hours ago
 Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfa ..

Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: W ..

2 hours ago
 PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for you ..

PPP has legacy to foster education, sports for youth: Gilani

2 hours ago
 Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP ri ..

Shazia appreciates NUST role in promotion of IP rights

2 hours ago
British envoy announces doubling of investment in ..

British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan to tackle climate cha ..

2 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's t ..

Governor Balochistan lauds Lasbella University's transition to solar power

2 hours ago
 PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

PML-N stages biggest political show in Quetta

2 hours ago
 211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham ..

211,969 illegal foreigners repatriated via Torkham border

2 hours ago
 NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corru ..

NAB Balochistan holds interactive session on corruption at WCCI

2 hours ago
 PSL Governing Council meets

PSL Governing Council meets

2 hours ago

More Stories From World