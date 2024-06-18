Mbappe breaks nose in France Euro 2024 win

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Kylian Mbappe will not need surgery but will wear a mask when he returns to action after the France captain suffered a broken nose in his team's 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation said.

Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air late in the Group D opener in Duesseldorf.

The star striker left the pitch in the 90th minute as blood poured from his nose, with a source close to the player later saying it was broken.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French federation (FFF), told reporters that Mbappe would "not require an operation".

A statement published by the FFF confirmed the extent of the injury, saying Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the France squad at their base in Paderborn, a two-hour drive to the east.

"A mask will be made which will allow (Mbappe) to contemplate a return to action after a period of treatment," the FFF said.

However, it is not clear if that means Mbappe will be able to play in France's next game, against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.

France coach Didier Deschamps was not optimistic when he spoke to reporters after Monday's match, which was decided by a Maximilian Woeber own goal late in the first half.

"He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that's for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us," Deschamps said of Mbappe.