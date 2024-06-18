Mbappe Breaks Nose In France Euro 2024 Win
Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Kylian Mbappe will not need surgery but will wear a mask when he returns to action after the France captain suffered a broken nose in his team's 1-0 Euro 2024 win over Austria on Monday, the French Football Federation said.
Mbappe's head violently collided with the shoulder of Austrian defender Kevin Danso as they competed for the ball in the air late in the Group D opener in Duesseldorf.
The star striker left the pitch in the 90th minute as blood poured from his nose, with a source close to the player later saying it was broken.
Philippe Diallo, president of the French federation (FFF), told reporters that Mbappe would "not require an operation".
A statement published by the FFF confirmed the extent of the injury, saying Mbappe had undergone tests at a hospital in Duesseldorf before rejoining the France squad at their base in Paderborn, a two-hour drive to the east.
"A mask will be made which will allow (Mbappe) to contemplate a return to action after a period of treatment," the FFF said.
However, it is not clear if that means Mbappe will be able to play in France's next game, against the Netherlands in Leipzig on Friday.
France coach Didier Deschamps was not optimistic when he spoke to reporters after Monday's match, which was decided by a Maximilian Woeber own goal late in the first half.
"He is in a bad way. He is not well. His nose is a mess, that's for sure. That is the black mark of the evening for us," Deschamps said of Mbappe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
More Stories From World
-
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings31 minutes ago
-
Asian markets rise with Wall St as traders eye latest US data31 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close higher1 hour ago
-
Survivors recall horror of deadly double Indian train crash1 hour ago
-
Thailand's Thaksin indicted for insulting monarchy1 hour ago
-
Australia flags concern over 'ham-fisted' China diplomats1 hour ago
-
Swedish MPs vote on US defence deal amid nuclear fears2 hours ago
-
Von der Leyen tipped for nod, as EU leaders haggle over top jobs2 hours ago
-
Putin says N.Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine: KCNA2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong bourse to keep trading through severe weather: leader2 hours ago
-
Putin hails N. Korea's support for Ukraine war ahead of Pyongyang visit2 hours ago
-
Unveiling Tunis: mural celebrates 'invisible' talents2 hours ago