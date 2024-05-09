Mbappe Gets Ready To Say Goodbye As PSG Digest Champions League Exit
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Kylian Mbappe is set to play his last game for Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes when they host Toulouse on Sunday, in their first outing since being eliminated from the Champions League.
PSG's hunt for elusive European glory will go on into another year after they went out in the semi-finals to Borussia Dortmund, a 1-0 loss in Tuesday's second leg at home sealing a surprise 2-0 aggregate defeat.
It means Mbappe will not get the send-off he had hoped for in the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1 and will end his seven-year spell at PSG without ever having won Europe's elite club competition.
Mbappe informed PSG privately in February of his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.
The 25-year-old has never said as much publicly though, far less confirmed where he will be going next, but it appears certain that he is bound for Real Madrid.
In the meantime, Mbappe and his current club will hope to finish the season on a high, with PSG still able to complete a clean sweep of domestic honours.
They have already secured the Ligue 1 title, their 10th in the last 12 seasons, and will pick up the trophy after Sunday's game against mid-table Toulouse, which will be their last of the campaign on home turf.
PSG, who have also won the Champions Trophy, France's equivalent of a Super Cup, will then meet Lyon in the French Cup final in Lille on May 25.
"Not everything is to be chucked in the bin. We still have objectives and a French Cup final to come," Mbappe told reporters after the Dortmund defeat.
"We are going to keep working. We will try to win that final and then we will assess how the season went, what was good and what was not so good."
Mbappe did not find the net in either leg of the Dortmund tie but has scored 43 goals in all competitions this season, with 26 of those coming in Ligue 1.
He will still hope to add to his club-record tally of 255 goals for PSG and win another medal in that Cup final -- Mbappe has so far won six Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups and the now defunct League Cup twice in his seven years at his hometown team.
After Sunday's game, PSG will complete their league campaign with away matches at Nice and at relegation-threatened Metz, before Mbappe wraps up his career at the club in that Cup final.
Player to watch: Thijs Dallinga
The Dutch poacher has built on an impressive first campaign in French football by netting 18 goals in all competitions this season for Toulouse.
Dallinga, 23, made his debut for the Netherlands in November and will be hoping for a call-up for Euro 2024. An impactful performance against PSG this weekend will do his chances no harm and may help convince other clubs to approach Toulouse with a bid during the summer.
Key stats
6 - Mbappe is set to end the season as Ligue 1's top scorer for the sixth successive year
6 - Monaco are on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League to end a six-year absence from the competition
6 - Lorient have suffered six straight defeats, and a seventh on the bounce this weekend could be enough to relegate them
Fixtures (all kick-offs 1900 GMT)
Friday
Brest v Reims, Nice v Le Havre
Sunday
Clermont v Lyon, Marseille v Lorient, Montpellier v Monaco, Nantes v Lille, Paris Saint-Germain v Toulouse, Rennes v Lens, Strasbourg v Metz
as/nf
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
Tarar assures APNS to resolve issues of newspaper industry
More Stories From World
-
Inevitable Madrid continue Champions League love affair16 minutes ago
-
Nissan net profit nearly doubles despite China challenges26 minutes ago
-
Putin says nuclear forces 'always' on alert in Victory Day speech26 minutes ago
-
China's Xi in Hungary to celebrate 'new era' with Orban26 minutes ago
-
Paris Olympic flame begins relay across France26 minutes ago
-
S. Korea vows strong Ukraine ties, smooth Russia relations46 minutes ago
-
China, France to cooperate on Notre Dame restoration46 minutes ago
-
School's out: how climate change threatens education46 minutes ago
-
Three more Chinese items inscribed on UNESCO Memory of the World regional register46 minutes ago
-
Around 210,000 TV dramas aired in China in 202346 minutes ago
-
46 pct of Sri Lankan women, 10 pct of school children obese56 minutes ago
-
Japan's real wages down for 24th straight month56 minutes ago