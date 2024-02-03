Mbappe Gifted Goal As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Strasbourg
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Kylian Mbappe had a penalty brilliantly saved but was gifted the opening goal as champions Paris Saint-Germain edged energetic Strasbourg 2-1 away in Ligue 1 on Friday.
PSG now have 47 points from 20 games with second placed Nice taking on third placed Brest Sunday on 38 and 35 points respectively.
"They pressed us high, we weren't always precise enough, but we had a good match against an opponent who had a good dynamic and nothing to lose," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.
Patrick Vieira's Alsace club flew out of the blocks and Gianluigi Donnarumma stopped a shot with his shoulder inside the first minute.
And on his Ligue 1 debut for Strasbourg 22-year-old goalkeeper Alaa Bellaarouch saved Mbappe's well-struck penalty in the fifth minute to leave the superstar striker holding his head.
Mbappe however took his 20th league goal of the campaign slamming the ball into a gaping goal after a panicked clearance from the rookie 'keeper.
Mbappe then turned provider early in the second half with a deft centre clinically finished by Marco Asensio.
A youthful Strasbourg struck back when a cross found Dilane Bakwa alone at the far post and the 21-year-old forward's cool flick left Donnarumma no chance.
Bakwa blazed a shot over the bar from a similar position ten minutes from time with PSG coach Luis Enrique looking concerned from the sidelines.
Former France captain Vieira revealed his "frustration" and was booked for arguing with the referee.
"But I'm satisfied with the performance, we gave them a lot of problems, we played with character," he said.
"We created some interesting situations but we narrowly missed the few chances we had."
There was no repeat of PSG blowing a two-goal lead in their home draw with Brest last Sunday, despite the home fans urging their side on in a noisy Stade de la Meinau.
Strasbourg sit mid-table with 25 points from 20 games after a match in which the visitors eventually dominated.
