Mbappe hat-trick as Real Madrid knock Man City out of Champions League

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Kylian Mbappe struck a brilliant hat-trick for Champions League holders Real Madrid in a 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday, helping Los Blancos reach the last 16 with a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Pep Guardiola's side, shorn of key striker Erling Haaland, suffered a painful early exit without laying a glove on the completely dominant 15-time record winners in the Spanish capital, until Nico Gonzalez tapped home in stoppage time.

French superstar Mbappe broke the deadlock with a lob in the fourth minute and netted a fine second after combining with his attacking partners as the English side were sliced open.

The striker, in sensational form after a slow start to life at Madrid, completed his treble in the second half with a low strike from the edge of the box to reach seven goals in the competition this season in 10 appearances.

"We wanted to win and go through because for us it was logical that Real Madrid would be in the last 16 of the Champions League," Mbappe told Movistar.

"We know that at home we are very strong, and we played as a team in the best way, and we made Madrid fans very happy."

Mbappe has scored 28 goals this season, with 18 in his last 18 games across all competitions.

"I said it (before), I didn't come to Real Madrid to play badly," continued Mbappe.

"Making my dream come true is one thing, but I want to play well here, mark an era and make history at Real Madrid."

City, who won the competition in 2023, were a far cry from their best as has been the case for much of their campaign.

Guardiola was dealt bad news before the game with Haaland, who netted twice in the first leg, named on the bench after a suffering a knock at the weekend against Newcastle.

By contrast Real Madrid welcomed back Antonio Rudiger from injury and he slotted seamlessly into defence, with Aurelien Tchouameni restored to his preferred midfield slot.

Carlo Ancelotti's side performed almost flawlessly from the off and took the lead in the opening stages.

Mbappe shrugged off Ruben Dias and lofted the ball over City goalkeeper Ederson after young centre-back Raul Asencio played him in with a long pass.

John Stones limped off for the visitors a few minutes later in another blow for the Premier League champions.

- 'Fantastic four' -

Mbappe netted his second in the 33rd minute after Madrid's "fantastic four" star players combined. Jude Bellingham fed Vinicius who rolled the ball across for Rodrygo, who nudged it to Mbappe.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward slipped inside to leave the flailing Josko Gvardiol sliding in the wrong direction and drilled home at the near post.

Guardiola had claimed City only had "one percent chance" of beating Madrid and his team played like they believed him.

Madrid's only blot on their copybook was a booking for Bellingham for fouling England team-mate Phil Foden, leaving him suspended for the last 16 first leg.

Bellingham, who caused a stir afer being sent off for dissent last weekend in La Liga, was assured in midfield but the night belonged to Mbappe.

The 26-year-old completed his hat-trick with a superb individual goal just after the hour mark, opening up some space on the edge of the box and firing beyond Ederson as City's defence stood off.

Mbappe departed to a standing ovation and Madrid fans marvelled at the ease of their team's victory, against an opponent with whom they have shared many close battles in the past decade.

The visitors pulled a goal back in stoppage time when Omar Marmoush crashed a free-kick against the crossbar and Gonzalez rolled home the rebound, but it offered scant consolation.

City have now lost 13 games in their last 26 across all competitions, and face Premier League leaders Liverpool next on Sunday, with a battle to finish in the top four on their hands.

Madrid, by contrast, are still in the running for three major competitions and with Mbappe in such sensational form, believe they can win all of them.

Next up in the last 16 is a clash with either city rivals Atletico or German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

