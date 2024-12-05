Open Menu

Mbappe Pays Penalty As Bilbao Beat Real Madrid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Mbappe pays penalty as Bilbao beat Real Madrid

Bilbao, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Kylian Mbappe missed another penalty as champions Real Madrid fell to a 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Wednesday.

A week after the French superstar failed from the spot in the Champions League against Liverpool, he endured further misery from 12 yards as Los Blancos allowed league leaders Barcelona to retain their four-point advantage.

Alejandro Berenguer fired Bilbao ahead early in the second half, with Jude Bellingham levelling for Madrid after Mbappe's penalty miss.

However, substitute Gorka Guruzeta snatched fourth-place Athletic victory in the 80th minute after a Fede Valverde mistake.

The defeat and Mbappe's penalty miss will heap further pressure on to the former Paris Saint-Germain striker's shoulders after plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

Madrid were hoping to build on three consecutive wins in La Liga, despite missing Vinicius Junior and other injured stars, with coach Carlo Ancelotti bringing French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni back into the starting line-up.

