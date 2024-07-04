Mbappe, Ronaldo Face Off As France And Portugal Clash At Euro 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) France and Portugal renew their European Championship rivalry on Friday in a quarter-final showdown in which almost all of the focus will be on the two captains, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The last-eight encounter in Hamburg brings together two of the most-fancied nations coming into Euro 2024, but two teams who have not completely convinced so far in Germany.
France have reached a sixth quarter-final in the last seven major tournaments despite not one of their players scoring a goal in open play.
Les Bleus have netted only three times in four games, with one a penalty by Mbappe and the other two coming from own goals, including Jan Vertonghen's which allowed them to beat Belgium 1-0 in the last 16.
Mbappe has been hindered by the broken nose he suffered in France's first match against Austria which forced him to miss the goalless draw with the Netherlands.
He has not been at his sharpest since returning and the spot-kick he converted against Poland is the only goal he has scored in seven appearances at the Euros.
"I don't think any of us have made enough of the fact he broke his nose. It is not an excuse, but he was traumatised by the collision," France assistant coach Guy Stephan said on Wednesday.
"It is not easy to play with a mask on, as he said. He had a bit of an exhausting end to the season. But Kylian is still Kylian. He has scored almost a goal a game for us since 2021."
The other side of the coin for France is that they have only let in one goal, which was a penalty by Poland's Robert Lewandowski.
Meanwhile Portugal reached this stage having needed a shoot-out to beat Slovenia following a goalless 120 minutes.
Goalkeeper Diogo Costa ended up being their hero by saving all three of Slovenia's efforts from the spot, but the game will also be remembered for Ronaldo's tears after he had a penalty saved in extra time.
