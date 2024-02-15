Mbappe scores as PSG take control of Real Sociedad Champions League tie

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Kylian Mbappe scored the opener as Paris Saint-Germain took a big step towards reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday.

The mediocrity of PSG's first-half performance at the Parc des Princes may have had their supporters fearing another in a long line of disappointing results down the years in the Champions League knockout stages.

But Mbappe, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, broke the deadlock from close range just before the hour mark.

Bradley Barcola's well-taken goal in the 70th minute then made it 2-0 to give the French champions a comfortable cushion to take to Spain for the return early next month.

"We managed to score at key moments. We are happy with this first step. There is still a lot of work to do but it is good to be going there with the advantage," Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus.

Captain Marquinhos added: "We were in great difficulty in the first half but we knew that would be the case.

"The coach gave us an earbashing at half-time and I think that helped because the attitude was much better in the second half.

"We know how important it is to win at home but it is not finished. We need to keep the same mindset between now and then, keep playing well in the league and then go there and play well to secure our qualification."

There was big pressure on PSG coming into this tie after they had gone out in the last 16 of the Champions League in five of the last seven seasons.

Another early exit this season would be a monumental setback for the Qatar-owned club, especially as Real Sociedad were appearing in their first Champions League knockout tie in two decades.

They also made the trip to Paris having failed to score a goal while failing to win any of their last four games in all competitions.

In addition to that, they were missing captain and top scorer Mikel Oyarzabal as he recovers from injury.

PSG, who gave a Champions League bow at left-back to 20-year-old Brazilian January signing Lucas Beraldo, were aiming to extend a run of 16 games unbeaten in all competitions stretching back to early November.