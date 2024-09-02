Mbappe Scores First La Liga Goals For Real Madrid
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Kylian Mbappe scored his first La Liga goals for Real Madrid against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, having failed to score in three matches since his goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup.
After creating a number of chances in the first half, the France captain finally found the net in the 67th minute, sweeping the ball past the Betis goalkeeper with his left foot after a well-timed back-heel from Fede Valverde.
Eight minutes later he added a second from the penalty spot and was cheered off the field when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.
The smile on Mbappe's face was in contrast to the concern that had been shown since scoring his first goal and winning his first trophy in Warsaw on August 14.
That was followed by three league matches which all ended goalless for him, prompting criticism from the Spanish press.
On Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti hit back, insisting that his star recruit was settling in well.
"It's true that he hasn't scored but he's playing very well and has been very dangerous every time. I don't think he has any problems adapting," said Ancelotti, pointing instead to his team's lack of balance.
