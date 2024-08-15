Mbappe To Make Real Madrid Debut As Starter In UEFA Super Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Kylian Mbappe will make his long-awaited Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta on Wednesday, with coach Carlo Ancelotti naming him in the starting line-up.
The 25-year-old French superstar finally joined Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract after the Spanish champions spent years trying to sign him.
Champions League holders Madrid face Italian side Atalanta, the Europa League winners, in Warsaw, aiming to win the Super Cup for a record sixth time.
Mbappe starts Madrid's first competitive match of the season alongside Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in attack, with England international Jude Bellingham in support.
Madrid announced Mbappe's arrival in June but he played no part in the club's pre-season tour of the United States.
The forward helped France reach the Euro 2024 semi-finals, although he struggled after suffering a broken nose in the opening game and then netting just once, from the penalty spot, in Germany.
Mbappe was presented before over 80,000 fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Spanish capital on July 16 before being allowed time off, from which he returned to begin training a week ago.
"Kylian can play from the start just like everyone who is here," Ancelotti said Tuesday ahead of the match.
"He is adapting really well, he is focused and he is showing extraordinary quality."
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election7 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot7 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden8 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry8 hours ago