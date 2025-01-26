(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kylian Mbappe continued his rich vein of form with a hat-trick on Saturday to power Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Valladolid and a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Second-place Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home earlier against Villarreal, while Barcelona, third, trail Los Blancos by 10 points before hosting Valencia on Sunday.

Mbappe has hit his devastating best in recent weeks after struggling for consistency following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar climbed to 15 league goals for the season, trailing only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, on 16.

Mbappe's first Madrid treble helped his team, playing without suspended Brazil international Vinicius Junior, ease to a simple away victory against bottom side Valladolid.

"I'm happy with the hat-trick but more happy with the win, I feel like I say that every week but it's the truth," Mbappe told Real Madrid tv.

"It was very important to win today after Atletico's result... so we're happy and go back to Madrid with the victory."

The hosts made early inroads, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois saving from David Torres' header, but that was about as good as it got for Valladolid.

Madrid started to chip away at their opponents and made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Jude Bellingham nudged a deflected pass through to Mbappe, who curled into the top corner.

The former PSG star has scored in each of his last five games for his new club and is looking every part the potent attacking force Madrid were hoping he would be.

Madrid were controlling the game without creating too many chances, but with Mbappe in his purple patch, he only needed one more to put the game to bed.

Rodrygo Goes slipped in the forward who curled a low effort past goalkeeper Karl Hein from a similar position to his first goal in the 57th minute.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final stages, after Mario Martin lunged into a tackle on Bellingham in the area.

The Valladolid midfielder took the ball but then smashed into the England international's calf studs-up and was dismissed.

Mbappe sent Hein the wrong way from the spot for his 12th goal in his last 11 games across all competitions.

"Mbappe is bringing a lot to the team, he's found form in the last couple of months and obviously for us that's a plus, he's a player with a lot of quality," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We've got an advantage in the league but there's too far to go to say it's over, we've got a small advantage and I hope we can take advantage of it in the coming games."

- Atletico held -

Atletico Madrid dropped two more points in the title race in a hard-fought draw with Villarreal.

Samuel Lino's strike after 58 minutes pulled Diego Simeone's side level after Villarreal took the lead through a Gerard Moreno first-half penalty at the Metropolitano stadium.

Simeone began with key players Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo de Paul on the bench, rotating his side after their draining Champions League comeback win against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

Atletico, looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by minnows Leganes which snapped a 15-match winning streak across all competitions, found it hard to break down the fifth-place visitors in the first half.

Villarreal took the lead against the run of play when Reinildo Mandava brought down Moreno in the area.

Veteran Spain international Moreno dusted himself down and beat Jan Oblak from the spot.

Atletico pulled level before the hour mark when Lino bundled home at the back post after Angel Correa's improvised backheel effort was deflected by Luiz Junior into his path.

"We found the draw, we took the game to a place where we could have won it, but it wasn't possible," said Simeone.

"We will continue on our path, going game by game."