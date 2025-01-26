Open Menu

Mbappe Treble Helps Liga Leaders Real Madrid Down Valladolid

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Mbappe treble helps Liga leaders Real Madrid down Valladolid

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kylian Mbappe continued his rich vein of form with a hat-trick on Saturday to power Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Valladolid and a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Second-place Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at home earlier against Villarreal, while Barcelona, third, trail Los Blancos by 10 points before hosting Valencia on Sunday.

Mbappe has hit his devastating best in recent weeks after struggling for consistency following his summer switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French superstar climbed to 15 league goals for the season, trailing only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, on 16.

Mbappe's first Madrid treble helped Madrid ease to a simple away victory against bottom side Valladolid, without suspended Brazil international Vinicius Junior.

"Mbappe is bringing a lot to the team, he's found form in the last couple of months and obviously for us that's a plus, he's a player with a lot of quality," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

"We've got an advantage in the league but there's too far to go to say it's over, we've got a small advantage and I hope we can take advantage of it in the coming games."

The hosts made early inroads, with Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois saving from David Torres' header, but that was about as good as it got for Valladolid.

Madrid started to chip away at their opponents and made the breakthrough in the 30th minute when Jude Bellingham nudged a deflected pass through to Mbappe, who curled into the top corner.

The former PSG star has scored in each of his last five games for his new club and is looking every part the potent attacking force Madrid were hoping he would be.

Madrid were controlling the game without creating too many chances, but with Mbappe in his purple patch, he only needed one more to put the game to bed.

Rodrygo Goes slipped in the forward who curled a low effort past goalkeeper Karl Hein from a similar position to his first goal in the 57th minute.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final stages, after Mario Martin lunged into a tackle on Bellingham in the area.

The Valladolid midfielder took the ball but then smashed into the England international's calf studs-up and was dismissed.

Mbappe sent Hein the wrong way from the spot for his 12th goal in his last 11 games across all competitions.

"The important thing is to keep adding points, you have to fight in all games, compete for them," added Ancelotti.

"The team managed the game well. We weren't in a hurry to try and create, and once we opened the scoring the game was less complicated than usual."

Recent Stories

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

9 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

10 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

10 hours ago
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

10 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

12 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

13 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

13 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

13 hours ago

More Stories From World