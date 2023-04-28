UrduPoint.com

MBDA Signs Deal To Supply Poland With Missiles, Launchers Worth Over $2.3Bln

MBDA Signs Deal to Supply Poland With Missiles, Launchers Worth Over $2.3Bln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) European multinational developer and manufacturer of missiles MBDA said on Friday that it had signed a 1.9 billion Pounds ($2.367 billion) contract with the Polish side on the supply of CAMM missiles and iLaunchers as part of Poland's air defense modernization.

"MBDA has been contracted by the Polish Armament Agency to supply CAMM missiles and iLaunchers for Poland's PILICA+ air defence upgrade programme. In total, MBDA will provide missiles and missile launchers valued at 1.

9 billion pounds to support Poland's modernisation and manufacture of a total of 22 PILICA+ air defence batteries - making it the largest European short-range air defence acquisition programme in NATO," the company said in a statement.

PILICA+ is a triple-layer system consisting of CAMM radar-guided short-range missiles, Polish-made autocannons, and very-short range infrared-guided missiles, the statement noted, adding that PILICA+ will be controlled by the Polish command and control system and guided by Polish radars.

