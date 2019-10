MC-21 Aircraft, Undergoing Tests, Lands in Normal Mode - Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Irkut MC-21 aircraft undergoing tests has landed in a normal mode in Zhukovsky near Moscow, an airport spokesman told Sputnik.

"According to our data, the landing gear sensor failed... the jet landed in a normal mode," he said.

The Irkut Corporation also reported that the MC-21 aircraft "landed normally after a regular test flight."