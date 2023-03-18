UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA Of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 11:57 PM

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arrest

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused on Saturday the Manhattan District Attorney of abusing his power by trying to pursue "political vengeance" against former US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has accused on Saturday the Manhattan District Attorney of abusing his power by trying to pursue "political vengeance" against former US President Donald Trump.

"Here we go again � an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA (district attorney) who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump," McCarthy tweeted.

The speaker added that he was directing relevant committees of the House of Representatives to investigate if public Federal funds were used to interfere in elections "with politically motivated prosecutions" against Trump, who announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election late last year.

Earlier in the day, Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he expected to be arrested on March 21 and called on the US public to go out and protest. Trump criticized a "corrupt and highly political" Manhattan District Attorney's Office for trying to arrest him based on "an old and fully debunked" charges. CNN reported later in the day, citing an unnamed Trump spokesperson, that the former US President believed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg "hates him."

Trump's possible arrest is reportedly connected with alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 sexual affair with him. Trump has denied all accusations.

