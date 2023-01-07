McCarthy Confident in Ability to Win House Speakership Amid Republican Division - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Congressman-elect Kevin McCarthy is confident in his ability to win the US House speaker election despite continued opposition by several Republicans to his leadership bid, CNN reported on Friday.

"I'll have the votes," McCarthy is quoted as saying in the report, when asked about his confidence in winning the speakership.

The House adjourned until 10 p.m. Friday after a thirteenth failed speaker ballot. In earlier ballots, a total of 21 Republican members-elect cast votes in opposition to McCarthy. By the thirteenth ballot Friday afternoon, only six Republicans remained dissenting.

Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, with a majority of votes needed to elect a speaker. On the thirteenth ballot, McCarthy received 214 votes, Democratic Congressman-elect Hakeem Jeffries received 212, and Republican dissenters cast six votes for Congressman-elect Jim Jordan, who himself voted for McCarthy.

With a total of 432 votes cast due to absent members, 216 votes are needed to constitute a majority.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 the process has taken more than ten ballots.