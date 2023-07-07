Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 08:42 PM

McCarthy Opting Not to Endorse Trump Amid Concerns About Republican Unity, Races - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is opting not to endorse former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump amid concerns about such an endorsement's impact on the party's unity and electoral chances, Politico reported on Friday.

McCarthy is standing with many swing-state House members who worry that backing Trump could weaken their standing in their own 2024 races, giving those colleagues political cover, the report said.

However, McCarthy has told members that they must rally behind whichever candidate proves victorious in the primaries, regardless of whom they support right now, the report said, citing Congressman Dan Meuser.

McCarthy told House Republicans that they can back candidates other than Trump, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or former US Vice President Mike Pence, but that they must ultimately back whoever wins the Primary races, according to Meuser.

If McCarthy were to throw his support behind Trump at this moment, he could risk exacerbating existing fractures within House Republican ranks, another congressman reportedly said on the condition of anonymity.

The congressman speculated that Republicans are likely to lose their majority in the House if Republicans nominate Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate, the report said. Moreover, McCarthy would likely lose any chance at becoming minority leader if Republicans lose the House, the congressman said.

Other top House Republicans including Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer have likewise declined to endorse Trump at this time, the report noted.

More Stories From World