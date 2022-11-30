UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls To 'Stop Picking' On Him

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 12:47 AM

McCarthy Questions Why US Would Monitor Twitter Under Musk, Calls to 'Stop Picking' on Him

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday questioned why the US government would want to monitor the operation of Twitter under billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and called on officials to stop targeting him

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday questioned why the US government would want to monitor the operation of Twitter under billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and called on officials to stop targeting him.

"Government is going to go after someone who wants to have free speech? What do they have to look at Twitter about? Do they want to go more after the American public about whether they can have an opinion on something? I think the American public has spoken on this. I think our First Amendment stands up. I think they should stop picking on Elon Musk," McCarthy said during a press conference.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week that the Biden administration has been monitoring what is happening with Twitter since the social media platform's purchase by Musk in October.

Under Musk, Twitter has reinstated a number of previously suspended accounts, including those of former US President Donald Trump and artist Kanye West. The company has drawn criticism for bolstering its free speech protections, with Musk claiming that Apple is threatening to remove the platform from its application store.

On Monday, Musk said that protecting free speech and reforming Twitter is a "battle for the future of civilization," warning that tyranny lies ahead if the battle is lost.

Related Topics

Minority Social Media Twitter Company Trump Kanye Elon Musk October Apple From Government

Recent Stories

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Tai ..

China Could Conduct Range of Campaigns Against Taiwan, Including Invasion- Penta ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: ..

Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: Syed Fahd Husain

3 minutes ago
 UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mecha ..

UN, OSCE Are Inclusive Organizations Without Mechanism to Exclude Russia - US Of ..

3 minutes ago
 China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentago ..

China Likely to Have 1,500 Nukes by 2035 - Pentagon

3 minutes ago
 French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks A ..

French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

7 minutes ago
 EU approves grant of 12.6 mln Euros for rehabilita ..

EU approves grant of 12.6 mln Euros for rehabilitation of schools: EU Ambassador ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.