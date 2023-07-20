McCarthy Says Does Not See How Trump Could Be Found Guilty In January 6 Probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that he does not think that former President Donald Trump can be found guilty in the January 6 investigation.

"I don't see how he could be found criminal and responsible," McCarthy said. "What criminal activity did he do?"

McCarthy shared that Trump called him yesterday, noting that they talk on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation. Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, which "almost always means" arrest and indictment, according to the former president.

The US Department of Justice said in early March that at least 1,000 people in nearly all 50 states had been arrested for crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol. This includes more than several dozen people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot, which sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress that had convened to document and count the electoral votes that would determine the 2020 presidential election.