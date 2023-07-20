Open Menu

McCarthy Says Does Not See How Trump Could Be Found Guilty In January 6 Probe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 02:20 AM

McCarthy Says Does Not See How Trump Could Be Found Guilty In January 6 Probe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that he does not think that former President Donald Trump can be found guilty in the January 6 investigation.

"I don't see how he could be found criminal and responsible," McCarthy said. "What criminal activity did he do?"

McCarthy shared that Trump called him yesterday, noting that they talk on a regular basis.

On Tuesday, Trump said he was informed by Special Counsel Jack Smith that he was a target of the January 6 investigation. Trump said he was given four days to report to a grand jury, which "almost always means" arrest and indictment, according to the former president.

The US Department of Justice said in early March that at least 1,000 people in nearly all 50 states had been arrested for crimes related to the riot at the US Capitol. This includes more than several dozen people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement during the riot, which sought to disrupt a joint session of Congress that had convened to document and count the electoral votes that would determine the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Trump January March Congress Criminals 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

28 minutes ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

3 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

3 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

3 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

3 hours ago
European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

3 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

3 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

3 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

3 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

3 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World