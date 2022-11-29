UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check For Ukraine, Wants To Ensure Funds Used Properly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2022 | 10:28 PM

McCarthy Says Doesn't Support Blank Check for Ukraine, Wants to Ensure Funds Used Properly

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he does not support a "blank check" for aid to any cause, including Ukraine, and wants to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent correctly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he does not support a "blank check" for aid to any cause, including Ukraine, and wants to ensure that taxpayer funds are spent correctly.

"I'm not for a blank check for anything. This is hard-working taxpayer money, and I want to make sure that whatever funding we send goes to the right places," McCarthy said during a press conference, when asked where he stands on support for future Ukraine aid.

