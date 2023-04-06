McCarthy Says Has No Plans To Travel To Taiwan But Does Not Rule Out Potential Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 02:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he does not have any plans at present to visit Taiwan, but may do so in the future.
"I don't have any current plans but that doesn't mean I will not go," McCarthy said during a press conference on Wednesday after meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.