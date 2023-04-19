UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says He Will Visit Israel To Commemorate Country's 75th Anniversary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he will commemorate Israel's anniversary by visiting the country later in April.

"My first trip abroad as Speaker will be a return to Israel to commemorate their 75th year of statehood," McCarthy said on Twitter.

McCarthy added that he will be the second US House speaker in history to address the Knesset at the invitation of its speaker Amir Ohana.

"The US-Israel relationship is as important as ever," he noted.

Ohana in his own comment under this post called the Knesset McCarthy's "second home". He also thanked his American colleague for his longstanding support for Israel.

A bipartisan delegation of 20 Democratic and Republicans lawmakers under McCarthy's leadership is expected to arrive Israel on April 30, Axios said on Tuesday. His speech in the Knesset is expected on May 1, the report added.

