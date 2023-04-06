McCarthy Says Inviting S. Korean President Yoon to Address US Congress on April 27

US Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he is inviting Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk Yeol to address both chambers of Congress on April 27

"It is an honor to invite (President Yoon) of South Korea to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on April 27," McCarthy said in a statement via Twitter.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance, McCarthy noted.

It is an important time to reaffirm the United States' and ROK's commitment to democracy, economic prosperity and global peace, McCarthy said.

Earlier on Thursday, Yoon's office announced that he and members of the ROK National Assembly will visit the US to speak to lawmakers and meet with US President Joe Biden.

Officials from the US, ROK and Japan also started a series of meetings on Thursday to discuss regional security, with a focus on missile "provocations" by North Korea, the ROK Foreign Ministry said.