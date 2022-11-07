McCarthy Says Republican-Led House Would Prioritize Border Security, Investigations

Republicans will focus on border security legislation and congressional investigations if they win a majority in the House of Representatives during midterm elections, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in an interview

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Republicans will focus on border security legislation and congressional investigations if they win a majority in the House of Representatives during midterm elections, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said in an interview.

"The first thing you'll see is a bill to control the border first," McCarthy told CNN in an interview released Monday. "You've got to get control over the border. You've had almost 2 million people just this year alone coming across."

Control over both the House and Senate are up for grabs during the midterm elections on Tuesday. Republicans are slated to win a majority in the House, while the Senate remains more competitive.

McCarthy is set to become House Speaker if Republicans obtain a majority in the lower chamber, taking over the position from Nancy Pelosi.

Republicans will also focus on investigatory and oversight duties, including launching possible probes into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarthy said.

McCarthy also promised not to use impeachment for political purposes, but said such a move would not be off the table if "something rises to the occasion."

Moreover, McCarthy reiterated that although he supports Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, a Republican-led House would promote further accountability of funding instead of writing a "blank check" for the country.

McCarthy predicted Republicans will win a majority on Tuesday, as well as his own ability to secure his place as House Speaker.

However, most bills passed by the House would likely be vetoed by US President Joe Biden or unable to overcome the Senate's 60-vote threshold, McCarthy said.