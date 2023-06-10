UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says Trump Indictment Will 'Disrupt' US, Calls It 'Dark Day In America'

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 01:50 AM

McCarthy Says Trump Indictment Will 'Disrupt' US, Calls It 'Dark Day in America'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The indictment against former US President Donald Trump will disrupt the United States due to the lack of equal justice on display in the case, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Friday.

"This is a very dark day in America when you think about what they're trying to indict President Trump on," McCarthy told Fox news in an interview. "This is going to disrupt this nation, because it goes to the core of equal justice for all, which is not being seen today."

Earlier on Friday, an indictment was released charging Trump and an aide on 38 total criminal counts, including willful retention of national defense information and making false statements. US Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith said prosecutors are seeking a speedy trial against Trump.

McCarthy said that he has talked to congressional leaders including House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan about ways Republicans can ensure equal justice.

Jordan will reveal that Trump was treated differently from others, McCarthy said. Jordan sent a letter on Friday to US Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting information on the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago and related decisions, expressing concern about potential misdeeds.

Trump denies the accusations against him, claiming that his actions were permissible under the Presidential Records Act. Trump has also criticized prosecutors for not investigating current US President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents with the same rigor.

The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for 2024.

