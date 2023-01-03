UrduPoint.com

McCarthy Says Up To 20 Republicans Oppose Him As House Speaker, Threaten Party Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 10:22 PM

McCarthy Says Up to 20 Republicans Oppose Him as House Speaker, Threaten Party Leadership

Congressman Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that up to 20 members of the US House Republican Conference oppose his bid to become speaker, threatening the Republican Party's ability to elect a head of the lower chamber of Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Congressman Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that up to 20 members of the US House Republican Conference oppose his bid to become speaker, threatening the Republican Party's ability to elect a head of the lower chamber of Congress.

Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the US House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. At least 218 votes are needed to select a speaker and McCarthy's bid can be derailed if he loses the support of four Republican congressmen.

McCarthy acknowledged during a closed party conference meeting on Tuesday morning that there could be up to 20 congressmen who will vote against him becoming House speaker.

"Maybe it's five, maybe it's twenty," McCarthy told reporters when asked about the opposition to his bid for speaker.

McCarthy spoke to fellow Republicans about his bid during the conference meeting, claiming to have earned the job and the majority, US media reported. McCarthy's speech received a standing ovation from some, while others criticized it, the reports added.

Several House Freedom Caucus members, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry, have expressed opposition to McCarthy. Biggs is challenging McCarthy for the position and Perry released a statement criticizing McCarthy's leadership and unwillingness to make concessions to fellow Republicans.

McCarthy claimed during the press conference that some Republicans demanded certain committee positions and other concessions in exchange for supporting his leadership bid.

Related Topics

Exchange Vote Job Chamber November Congress Media From Slim Opposition

Recent Stories

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance ..

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance scheme

8 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advan ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advancing bilateral relations

22 minutes ago
 Israel Prime Minister's Office Recommits to Defend ..

Israel Prime Minister's Office Recommits to Defending Status Quo on Temple Mount ..

7 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhab ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhabi Community Campaign&#039; to ..

23 minutes ago
 Weak US Manufacturing in 2022 Portends Easing Infl ..

Weak US Manufacturing in 2022 Portends Easing Inflation in 2023 - S&P Data

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.