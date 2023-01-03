McCarthy Says Up to 20 Republicans Oppose Him as House Speaker, Threaten Party Leadership

Congressman Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that up to 20 members of the US House Republican Conference oppose his bid to become speaker, threatening the Republican Party's ability to elect a head of the lower chamber of Congress

Republicans won a slim 222-212 majority in the US House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. At least 218 votes are needed to select a speaker and McCarthy's bid can be derailed if he loses the support of four Republican congressmen.

McCarthy acknowledged during a closed party conference meeting on Tuesday morning that there could be up to 20 congressmen who will vote against him becoming House speaker.

"Maybe it's five, maybe it's twenty," McCarthy told reporters when asked about the opposition to his bid for speaker.

McCarthy spoke to fellow Republicans about his bid during the conference meeting, claiming to have earned the job and the majority, US media reported. McCarthy's speech received a standing ovation from some, while others criticized it, the reports added.

Several House Freedom Caucus members, including Congressmen Andy Biggs and Scott Perry, have expressed opposition to McCarthy. Biggs is challenging McCarthy for the position and Perry released a statement criticizing McCarthy's leadership and unwillingness to make concessions to fellow Republicans.

McCarthy claimed during the press conference that some Republicans demanded certain committee positions and other concessions in exchange for supporting his leadership bid.