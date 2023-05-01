McCarthy Says Will Establish 'Parliamentary Friendship' Between US House, Israel Knesset

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Monday that he will establish a "parliamentary friendship" between the lower chamber of Congress and Israel's Knesset.

"Today, I will establish a House-Knesset parliamentary friendship, so we could continue the strength of our bonds and build mutual understanding as elected representatives and work better together, democracy to democracy," McCarthy said in his address to the Knesset.

McCarthy expressed confidence the two parliaments will work as close as possible just as the United States and Israel take steps to enhance and bolster the ongoing bilateral diplomatic and security dialogue.

"As speaker, I will continue to push for a formal inter-parliamentarian group between the United States and Israel," McCarthy said.

The House speaker also said that he and his colleagues on Capitol Hill will continue to stand with Israel.

A bipartisan Congressional delegation of 20 US lawmakers led by McCarthy arrived Israel on April 30 for a visit. McCarthy is the second US House speaker to address a Knesset plenum.