McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right To Self Defense Against Iran

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 08:35 PM

McCarthy Tells Knesset US Supports Israel's Right to Self Defense Against Iran

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in his speech to the Knesset on Monday reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in his speech to the Knesset on Monday reaffirmed Israel's right to defend itself against Iran.

"Last week, we passed the bipartisan resolution celebrating the 75th anniversary of (Israel's statehood), and the Abraham Accords as well. It states in absolute terms that the United States stands with Israel, supports the Abraham Accords and upholds that Israel has the right to defend itself," McCarthy said.

The US Congress will work with Israel to broaden and deepen those accords, the speaker said. It will also cooperate on efforts to reach sustainable peace with all of Israel's neighbors, he added.

McCarthy called Iran the main threat to Israel and the entire region. He accused Tehran of funding terrorism and trying to encircle Israel with hostile forces.

"We cannot allow the Iranian regime's evil campaign to succeed," he stated.

A bipartisan delegation of 20 Democratic and Republicans lawmakers, led by McCarthy, arrived in Israel on April 30 on a visit marking the country's anniversary.

The Abraham Accords is a series of joint agreements to normalize relations between Israel and Arab countries.

