McCarthy Urges US House Republicans to Oppose Fast-Tracked Biden Impeachment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged fellow Republicans to oppose a fast-tracked impeachment resolution against President Joe Biden, proposed by Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, The Hill reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Boebert brought the articles of impeachment against Biden via a privileged motion, forcing a vote later this week.

During a closed meeting on Wednesday, McCarthy urged his Republican colleagues to oppose the impeachment resolution, the report said.

"I don't think it's the right thing to do," McCarthy reportedly said. "This is one of the most serious things you can do as a member of Congress. I think you've got to go through the process."

Bringing articles of impeachment to the floor harms the House's ongoing investigation into alleged criminal activity by the Biden family, he said.

McCarthy also told Republicans that he opposed the impeachments against former President Donald Trump because he believed Democrats were acting on emotions instead of facts, the report said, citing a source familiar with the speaker's remarks.

Boebert did not attend the House Republican conference meeting on Wednesday, instead appearing for an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon to defend the impeachment move, the report said.

"Biden intentionally ceded command and control of our border to cartels. His dereliction of duty caused the deaths of over 900 Coloradans from fentanyl, enabled sex-trafficking and allowed an invasion," Boebert said on Tuesday in a statement.

On Wednesday, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will likewise turn her articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray into a privileged resolution.

However, Greene also criticized Boebert for allegedly copying her impeachment push against Biden, for which she had already introduced articles of impeachment, the report said.

Greene reportedly claimed that she asked Boebert to co-sponsor her legislation, but she denied the offer. Greene said she, nevertheless, supports Boebert's push, arguing that they are "basically a copycat," the report added.