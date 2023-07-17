McCaul Expects Congress to Review F-16 Deal With Turkey in October

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Monday he expects Congress to review the issue of selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in October, after the Turkish parliament is set to approve Sweden's NATO bid upon return from a two-month break

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on Monday he expects Congress to review the issue of selling F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in October, after the Turkish parliament is set to approve Sweden's NATO bid upon return from a two-month break.

"We would not even entertain answering that question until Turkey agreed to the accession of Sweden into NATO. Now they have agreed to that, and now that would take place in October," McCaul said during a virtual conversation with The Washington Post when asked if Ankara should receive F-16s.

He pointed out that the executive branch should provide the notification to Congress, after which he and other senior lawmakers will be reviewing all the documents.

"I think Turkey is on a good path forward to this," McCaul said.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he is certain that the United States will be able to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey after Ankara agreed to approve Sweden's NATO bid.

In October 2021, Turkey made a request to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets in a $20 billion deal, but a final agreement has been stalled amid multiple disputes between Ankara and Washington.