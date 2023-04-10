MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Taiwan's current defense capabilities are not enough to withstand a possible military conflict with China, which Beijing may avoid by influencing the next election of Taiwan's administration head in January 2024, US House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said.

"They (Taiwan's defense capabilities) are not where they need to be right now," McCaul told the NBC news broadcaster on Saturday.

The official also said that Beijing might avoid military confrontation with Taipei by establishing control over Taiwan via influencing the next election of the island's administration head scheduled for January 2024.

"There is a political debate here, the two different parties. One party wants to talk to China. President Tsai's party does not want to be a part of China. And I think that the next elections and next January to be extremely important because ... China is going to try to influence this next election and take over the island without a shot fired," McCaul told the broadcaster.

On Saturday, McCaul said that the United States would review an issue of sending its troops to Taiwan in case of the island nation's military conflict with China.

Earlier the same day, Chinese military launched three-day exercises and patrols in the sea and airspace around Taiwan. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize. The Chinese Foreign Ministry condemned the contacts between US and Taiwanese officials, calling on Washington to stop upgrading relations with the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.