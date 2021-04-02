UrduPoint.com
McConnell Calls On Biden To 'Impose Consequences' After Conviction Of Hong Kong Activists

Fri 02nd April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement called on President Joe Biden to impose consequences on China after seven individuals in Hong Kong were convicted under a Beijing crafted law for participating in anti-government protests.

"It is essential the Biden administration work with like-minded partners to impose meaningful international consequences for Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong and its assault on the rule of law," McConnell said on Thursday.

State Department spokesperson Ned price said in earlier remarks that the US administration would continue to impose costs on individuals cracking down on protesters in Hong Kong.

Earlier on Thursday, seven activists in Hong Kong were convicted for organizing and taking part in anti-government protests in 2019. Among the seven convicted are owner of the Apple Daily Jimmy Lai, founder of the Democratic party Martin Lee and five former lawmakers.

Subversion was made a criminally punishable offense in Hong Kong last year under the Beijing-drafted national security law. According to Beijing, the legislation criminalizes activities related to terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power and collusion with foreign forces, while local pro-democracy activists and certain Western nations claim that the law undermines Hong Kong's civil liberties and democratic freedoms.

