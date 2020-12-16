McConnell Calls on Republicans to Refrain From Objecting to Biden Election Win - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has advised his Republican colleagues in Congress to avoid objecting to Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The report said McConnell asked his colleagues during a conference call earlier in the day not to participate in any activities rejecting Biden's election victory.

Senators Roy Blunt and John Thune echoed McConnell's request during a private caucus lunch with colleagues on Tuesday, the report said.

On Monday, the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will meet on January to count and certify the results.

Republican electors in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan held mock electoral votes on Monday, giving their votes to incumbent President Donald Trump as a symbolic gesture to challenge Biden's win.