McConnell Calls On Trump To Prevent Conflict Between Turkey, Kurds In Northern Syria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

McConnell Calls on Trump to Prevent Conflict Between Turkey, Kurds in Northern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump must work to deter any conflict between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in order to prevent further escalation in the middle East, US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday.

Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television just reported that Turkish combat planes on Monday delivered an airstrike against a military base hosting Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah province in northeastern Syria.

"I urge the President to exercise American leadership to keep together our multinational coalition to defeat ISIS and prevent significant conflict between our NATO ally Turkey and our local Syrian counterterrorism partners," McConnell said in a statement.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara may launch a military operation in Syria in the coming days to clear the border area from Kurdish fighters. Meanwhile, the White House said late on Sunday that US forces would not support the Turkish military operation and would withdraw from the area.

