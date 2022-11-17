UrduPoint.com

McConnell Re-Elected As US Senate Republican Leader After Challenge Posed By Senator Scott

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 12:50 AM

McConnell Re-Elected as US Senate Republican Leader After Challenge Posed by Senator Scott

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US Senator Mitch McConnell on Wednesday was re-elected as leader of the Republican party in the Senate during the next term of Congress.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve and to have this outstanding team behind me," McConnell said during a press conference.

McConnell defeated Scott in a vote of 37-10 earlier on Wednesday.

Democrats are projected to secure a majority in the Senate in the midterm elections after the races in Nevada and Arizona were called in their favor over the weekend. A runoff race in Georgia next month will determine the remaining Senate seat.

McConnell has served as Republican leader in the Senate since November 2006.

Senator John Thune will serve as the Whip, making him the second highest ranking Republican in the upper chamber of Congress.

