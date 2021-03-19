McConnell Says Democrats Trying to Overturn US House Seat Won in 2020 Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Congressional Democrats are trying to overturn the result of the November 2020 election for a seat in the US House of Representatives from the state of Iowa, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

"The voters of Iowa's 2nd District spoke in November. Their votes were counted. Then recounted. The outcome was certified," McConnell said on Thursday. "This time, the Republican won and the Democrat lost. So Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and Washington Democrats have set out trying to overturn the result from here in Congress."

McConnell said Democrats are using "brutal" political tactics to remove US Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks from the House and replace her with Democrat Rita Hart.

He said Democrats are attempting to use their slim majority in the House to effectuate a permanent partisan power grab.

McConnell also said the attempts to remove Miller-Meeks are taking place at the same time as they are trying to rewrite election rules in all 50 US states.

In November, Miller-Meeks won the congressional seat from Iowa's 2nd district in the closest race of 2020. She received 196,964 votes - six votes more than her opponent Rita Hart. However, Hart has claimed the vote count missed 22 additional ballots that were tossed away because of issues with the envelope.