McConnell Says 'No Chance' Of Fair Trump Impeachment Trial Before Inauguration

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:20 AM

McConnell Says 'No Chance' of Fair Trump Impeachment Trial Before Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell dismissed the possibility that a fair impeachment trial of President Donald Trump can conclude before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20.

"Given the rules, procedures and Senate precedents that govern presidential impeachment trials, there is simply no chance that a fair or serious trial could conclude before President-elect Biden is sworn in next week," McConnell said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting last week's riot at the Capitol and sent the measure to the Senate for a full trial.

