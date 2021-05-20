McConnell Says Opposes Democrat-Backed Probe of January 6 Riot at US Capitol

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he opposes legislation to create a September 11-style commission to probe the January 6 incident at the Capitol just as the House of Representatives is readying to vote on the measure later on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday that he opposes legislation to create a September 11-style commission to probe the January 6 incident at the Capitol just as the House of Representatives is readying to vote on the measure later on Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, I've made the decision to oppose the House Democrats slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study the events of January 6," McConnell said on the Senate floor as quoted by The Hill.

The legislation would create a bipartisan commission with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, a formula modeled on the commission that probed the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Washington and New York.

With McConnell's opposition, the legislation faces difficulty obtaining the ten Republican votes in the Senate needed for the measure to become law.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the measure later on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also announced his opposition to creating a September 11-style commission. However, Republicans in the House have little leverage to prevent the passage of the measure should the Democrat-controlled chamber go ahead with the vote.