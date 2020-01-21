UrduPoint.com
McConnell Says Proposed US Senate Impeachment Trial Rules 'Fair, Even-Handed'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during remarks on the upper chamber's floor on Tuesday said his resolution on the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is "fair and even-handed."

"The organizing resolution we put forward already has the support of a majority of the Senate, that's because it sets up a structure that is fair, even-handed and tracks closely with past precedents that were established unanimously," McConnell said.

McConnell said he will block any amendments brought forward prematurely regarding mid-trial questions and will block any amendment to subpoena specific witnesses or documents because the Senate will decide that later in the trial.

Earlier on Tuesday, US Congressman Adam Schiff, who is leading the team of House of Representatives prosecutors at the Senate impeachment trial, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Republican resolution for being unfair.

Schumer said he will offer a series of amendments to add to the resolution, including asking the Senate to subpoena the White House for documents related to the charges against US President Donald Trump, including records of meetings and calls between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as other records from senior administration officials related to the impeachment case.

The Trump defense plans to argue that the House of Representatives impeachment charges - obstruction of Congress and abuse of office - are invalid because the US president broke no laws.

