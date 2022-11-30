UrduPoint.com

McConnell Says Republicans Divided On Approach To Government Funding Crunch

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Republicans are divided on how to approach funding the government with a shutdown deadline looming next month and the party taking control of the House in January.

In September, Congress passed a continuing resolution to fund the government at previously appropriated levels ahead of a possible shutdown in October. The continuing resolution funds the government through December 16, at which point the government would again risk a shutdown unless Congress passes a new omnibus funding bill or another continuing resolution.

"It's a difficult choice, frankly. If you are interested in reducing spending, probably the best way to do that would be a one-year continuing resolution. If, on the other hand, you're concerned about the defense of our country and the funding of the Ukraine war, you are somewhat hesitant to go in that direction. I have members in a variety of different positions on this," McConnell said during a press conference.

McConnell said that he believes the way forward is to continue discussing the matter. McConnell met with US President Joe Biden and other congressional leadership to discuss the agenda for the so-called "lame duck" session through the end of the year.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that the leaders agreed an omnibus spending bill is the best option and that another continuing resolution would hurt national security. The sentiment echoes arguments made by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in recent letters to congressional leaders.

Schumer said he and McConnell agreed that the House and Senate appropriations committees will meet soon to begin working on funding legislation.

During the lame duck session, Congress is slated to consider the government funding challenge, the National Defense Authorization Act and Ukraine aid among other issues as Democrats are set to lose their majority in the House in January.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is a favorite to become Speaker in the new Congress, said on Tuesday that he would support a continuing resolution to fund the government if an omnibus bill cannot be negotiated. Congress could then consider the issue in January, when Republicans will have control of the House, McCarthy said.

