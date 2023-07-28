McConnell to Keep Leading US Senate Republicans Through 2024 Despite Concerns - Statement

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will continue to serve in his party leadership role through the remainder of his term, despite concerns about the lawmaker's health after an incident at a press conference earlier this week, a McConnell spokesperson said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023)

"Leader McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues, and plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do," the spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik. The statement was first reported by Politico.

On Wednesday, McConnell stopped speaking mid-sentence during a press conference, standing silently at the podium for several moments before briefly departing the presser.

The lawmaker later returned to the press conference, where he said he was feeling "fine."

McConnell, 81, stepped away after feeling lightheaded, one of the lawmaker's aides reportedly said.

McConnell's leadership term runs through 2024, while his Senate term runs through January 2027, with the 2024 elections offering Republicans a chance to win back a majority in the upper chamber of Congress.