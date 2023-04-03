UrduPoint.com

McDonald's Getting Ready To Lay Off Staff - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM

McDonald's Getting Ready to Lay Off Staff - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) McDonald's is planning to fire corporate employees and is temporarily closing its US offices, The Wall Street Journal reports citing internal company communication.

The burger giant said in an internal email to its US and international staff that they should work from home starting Monday until Wednesday, the newspaper said on Sunday.

"During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the company said in its message, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

The email was sent to McDonald's employees last week and the company asked its staff to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

The exact number of employees that will be laid off as part of a broader company restructuring remains unknown.

