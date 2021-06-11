(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The fast food restaurant chain McDonald's identified and contained unauthorized activity on its network that put the personal information of employees and customers at risk, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

"While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data. Based on our investigation, only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers listed in these files," McDonald's said in a statement.

McDonald's pointed out that no customer payment information was contained in the breached files while several markets will be taking steps to address files that contained the personal data of employees.

The also said it has company conducted an investigation in conjunction with experienced third parties to determine the extent of the breach and plans on leveraging the findings of the investigation to enhance their existing cybersecurity measures.