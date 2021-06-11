UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

McDonald's Halts Personal Data Breach In South Korea, Taiwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 09:39 PM

McDonald's Halts Personal Data Breach in South Korea, Taiwan

The fast food restaurant chain McDonald's identified and contained unauthorized activity on its network that put the personal information of employees and customers at risk, the company told Sputnik on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The fast food restaurant chain McDonald's identified and contained unauthorized activity on its network that put the personal information of employees and customers at risk, the company told Sputnik on Friday.

"While we were able to close off access quickly after identification, our investigation has determined that a small number of files were accessed, some of which contained personal data. Based on our investigation, only Korea and Taiwan had customer personal data accessed, and they will be taking steps to notify regulators and customers listed in these files," McDonald's said in a statement.

McDonald's pointed out that no customer payment information was contained in the breached files while several markets will be taking steps to address files that contained the personal data of employees.

The also said it has company conducted an investigation in conjunction with experienced third parties to determine the extent of the breach and plans on leveraging the findings of the investigation to enhance their existing cybersecurity measures.

Related Topics

Company Market National University

Recent Stories

French Army Eliminates Terrorist in Mali Involved ..

4 minutes ago

Proposed budgetary measures of Sales Tax, FED

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses JDW sugar mills' plea ..

5 minutes ago

Tsunami Early Warning Siren System installed in Me ..

5 minutes ago

Merkel Says Support for Multilateralism Puts G7 on ..

5 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22; CPEC SEZ enterprises to be exempte ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.