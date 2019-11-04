(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) McDonald's Corporation says it has appointed Chris Kempczinski the new President and Chief Executive Officer after the board of Directors decided that the previous CEO violated the company policy.

"Kempczinski succeeds Steve Easterbrook, who has separated from the Company following the Board's determination that he violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee," McDonald's said in a Sunday statement.

Kempczinski has also been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

He previously served as President of McDonald's USA, a position that will now be occupied by Joe Erlinger.

"Joe is a respected leader who is returning to the U.S. after working around the world for McDonald's," Kempczinski said as quoted in a Sunday McDonald's release.

The new CEO also said that he was "thrilled" to lead McDonald's and was committed to upholding the company's "rich heritage" and serving its customers "great food."

Kempczinski joined McDonald's Corporation in 2015. The company currently has over 38,000 locations in more than 100 countries.