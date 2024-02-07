McDonald's Seeks To Expand In Lower-tier Cities In China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Global fast food chain McDonald's seeks to continue its expansion and plans to open 1,000 restaurants in China in 2024, according to Bloomberg news.
That will account for nearly two-thirds of the new restaurants McDonald's plans to open across all markets outside the United States.
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski was quoted as saying that the company would "do what we need to do to maintain our competitiveness in that market."
The company has a goal of having more than 10,000 restaurants in China by the end of 2028, said the report.
