UrduPoint.com

McDonald's Settles With Ex-CEO, Clawing Back $105 Mn

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:13 PM

McDonald's settles with ex-CEO, clawing back $105 mn

McDonald's announced Thursday it had reached a settlement with former CEO Steve Easterbrook, retrieving $105 million of his severance package and securing an apology for his actions over his inappropriate sexual relationships with employees

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :McDonald's announced Thursday it had reached a settlement with former CEO Steve Easterbrook, retrieving $105 million of his severance package and securing an apology for his actions over his inappropriate sexual relationships with employees.

Easterbrook was dismissed in November 2019 for what the fast-food chain said were his "lies and misconduct." Forcing him to return cash and benefits makes it one of the largest clawbacks from a corporate executive, but the US company said he would have forfeited the payments if he had been truthful during the investigation into his relationships.

"This settlement holds Steve Easterbrook accountable for his clear misconduct, including the way in which he exploited his position as CEO," McDonald's Chair Enrique Hernandez, Jr., said in a statement.

"The resolution avoids a protracted court process and allows us to move forward." The case was one of the high-profile scandals in the #MeToo that began in 2017.

McDonald's said Easterbrook lied and destroyed information regarding inappropriate personal behavior and relationships with employees, and had provided stock worth hundreds of thousands of Dollars to one of those employees.

"I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company's franchisees and suppliers for doing so," Easterbrook said in a statement.

"During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald's values and fulfill certain of my responsibilities as a leader of the company," he said.

The company's lawsuit said it found "dozens of nude, partially nude, or sexually explicit photographs and videos of various women, including photographs of these company employees." It adds that Easterbrook had sent the photographs, which were allegedly taken in late 2018 and early 2019, as attachments to messages from his company email account to his personal email account.

Easterbrook was appointed CEO in March 2015, and was widely credited with boosting the burger chain's fortunes.

In 2018, his base pay was $1.3 million and his total compensation including bonus and stock options was $15.9 million.

Easterbrook's separation agreement included six months' severance pay, plus stock options.

Related Topics

Resolution Company March November Women 2017 2015 2018 2019 From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s ..

UAE President receives President of Zambia&#039;s note

16 minutes ago
 UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

UAE, Malta discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago
 Study Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys ..

Study Shows Girls Less Motivated by Food Than Boys, Form More Complex Responses

3 minutes ago
 Kurds find mass grave of 'IS victims' in Iraq

Kurds find mass grave of 'IS victims' in Iraq

3 minutes ago
 NAB opposes Zardari's acquittal plea in Toshakhana ..

NAB opposes Zardari's acquittal plea in Toshakhana reference

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.