New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Fast-food giant McDonald's announced on Monday it is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about allegedly inappropriate relationships with employees.

Easterbrook was dismissed in November 2019 over his "poor judgment" inengaging in a relationship with a member of staff.

McDonald's said it had subsequently learned that Easertbrook lied "and destroyed information regarding inappropriate personal behavior."