McDonald's Sues Former CEO For Lying About Inappropriate Relationships

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:03 PM

McDonald's sues former CEO for lying about inappropriate relationships

Fast-food giant McDonald's announced on Monday it is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about allegedly inappropriate relationships with employees

Fast-food giant McDonald's announced on Monday it is suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook for lying about allegedly inappropriate relationships with employees.

Easterbrook was dismissed in November 2019 over his "poor judgment" inengaging in a relationship with a member of staff.

McDonald's said it had subsequently learned that Easertbrook lied "and destroyed information regarding inappropriate personal behavior."

More Stories From World

