McGregor Accepts UFC Fight On January 23 Against US' Poirier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has accepted to take on US lightweight division fighter Dustin Poirier on January 23, 2021.

Uncertainty loomed over McGregor's return to the octagon as he had insisted on fighting Poirier in 2020, but UFC President Dana White set January 23 as the earliest possible date.

"I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style!" the polemic fighter wrote on Twitter.

McGregor had announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, his third time to do so. Early discussions for an exhibition fight for charity with Poirier became official when UFC offered to officiate.

"Manny next," McGregor said in his tweet, indicating that he intended to don boxing gloves against Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

McGregor and Poirier last met in 2014 in UFC 178, with the Irishman prevailing on a technical knockout. McGregor counts 22 wins to four losses, while Poirier has 26 victories with six losses.

McGregor's last fight took place in January, where he knocked out veteran fighter Donald Cerrone in under one minute. Before that, he suffered high-profile back-to-back defeats against the top brass fighters; Khabib Nourmagomedov in the octagon and Floyd Mayweather in the ring.

