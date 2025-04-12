McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Rory McIlroy leaped into contention at the 89th Masters with a stunning back-nine charge in Friday's second round at Augusta National even as Justin Rose clung to a one-stroke lead over reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler was also among those producing spectacular afternoon shotmaking in dry and windy conditions as spectator roars cascaded among the Georgia pines.

McIlroy, undone by double bogeys on two of the last four holes Thursday, reeled off three birdies and an eagle on the back nine and made a tense five-foot par putt at 18 to shoot a bogey-free six-under par 66 and stand two adrift of Rose.

"I just had to remind myself I was playing well. I couldn't let two bad holes dictate the 16 good ones," McIlroy said. "To finish bogey-free for today I felt was really important."

The four-time major winner from Northern Ireland can complete a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters as well as capture his first major title since 2014. He has failed in 10 prior attempts to complete the Slam by winning the green jacket.

"I have to remind myself I have the experience," McIlroy said. "Every year I come back to this golf course I feel more and more comfortable. I have to remember 34 of the 36 holes I've played have been good stuff."

England's Rose, who led by three after 18 holes, kept the edge despite a bogey at 17, making four birdies and three bogeys in a one-under par 71 and stand on eight-under 136 after 36 holes.

"In a great position going into the weekend," Rose said.

DeChambeau, who beat McIlroy in a 72nd-hole battle to capture last year's US Open, birdied four of the first eight holes then answered a bogey at the par-three 16th with a 19-foot birdie putt at the 17th and made a testy eight-footer for par at 18 to shoot 68.

"I was just patient. I knew it was going to be a testing windy day," DeChambeau said. "Placed the ball beautifully on greens for the most part. I thought I played some incredible golf.

"I saved par there (at 18) and grinded it out and that's what I was most proud about."

The American, who also won the 2020 US Open, said he made a breakthrough in the round.

"I feel like I found something out there on the course today where I can control the ball better," warned DeChambeau.

Rose, the 2013 US Open and 2016 Rio Olympic champion, was pleased to be part of a world-class leaderboard.

"That's the company that I expect to keep," Rose said. "That's where I've been for a lot of my career. I've been a top-10 player in the world for a decade or more, so this is nice, to be back in that mix 100%."