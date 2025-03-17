Open Menu

McIlroy Leads As Final Round Resumes At Storm-hit Players

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Rory McIlroy clung to a one-stroke lead as final-round play resumed on Sunday at the PGA Tour Players Championship following a four-hour thunderstorm delay.

McIlroy, who began the day four strokes adrift, made three birdies, an eagle and a bogey through the first 11 holes to stand on 12-under at TPC Sawgrass.

That was good enough for a one-stroke edge over 54-hole leader J.J. Spaun with Americans Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Danny Walker sharing third on 10-under when lightning halted play.

About one-quarter inch of rain fell on the course but the storm passed in time to give players hope of finishing the event by sunset.

Second-ranked McIlroy, a four-time major winner seeking his 28th career PGA Tour title, won the 2019 Players crown and captured his most recent title last month at Pebble Beach.

If he can pull it off, it would be the 35-year-old from Northern Ireland's best final-round comeback to win since rallying from six back to take the 2022 Tour Championship.

Spaun, a 34-year-old American, won his only PGA title at the 2022 Texas Open but was a runner-up two weeks ago at the PGA Cognizant Classic.

Walker, in only his seventh PGA start, made the field when Jason Day withdrew Thursday.

Hoge birdied five of the first 10 holes and answered a bogey at the par-five 11th with a six-foot birdie putt at the par-three 13th and a five-foot birdie putt at the par-five 16th.

Bhatia, a 23-year-old left-hander, seeks his third career PGA title after winning the 2023 Barracuda Championship and 2024 Texas Open.

McIlroy and Spaun shared the lead on the back nine as heavy rain began but McIlroy grabbed the solo top spot with a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-five 11th just before the suspension.

